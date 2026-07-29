Help Me Bring My Mother Home





My mother, Rachel, was born in Los Angeles in 1936. She spent her life telling stories about growing up around the Jewish community in Boyle Heights during the 1940s and 1950s. Whether she was Jewish by ancestry or simply in her heart, I may never know for certain. What I do know is that she deeply loved Jewish culture, traditions, and the people she grew up around.

Rachel wore a Star of David for much of her life. Whenever she saw a rabbi, she would smile and say, "Those are God's chosen people." She often asked me to drive her through Boyle Heights so she could revisit the neighborhoods of her youth. We would visit Jewish areas of Los Angeles, and she loved stopping for her favorite corned beef sandwiches while sharing stories I had heard a hundred times before, but would gladly listen to a hundred more.

Her connection to Jewish traditions was part of her daily life. In her later years, when her appetite was poor and she often did not feel like eating, there was one thing that almost always worked. If I told her the food was kosher, she would immediately become interested in it and would often eat. Whether it was because of her memories, her beliefs, or the comfort it brought her, the word "kosher" always seemed to make her smile.

One of Rachel's favorite places was the Jewish cemetery in East Los Angeles. She would ask me to take her there just so she could walk among the graves and read the names. She felt connected to the people buried there and to the history they represented. She would spend time reading the headstones and reflecting on the lives of people she had never met but somehow felt connected to.

Rachel passed away in 2023, and I brought her ashes with me to Georgia. Today they remain in my care. While I am grateful to have her close to me, I know her heart never left Los Angeles.

One thing I have never been able to fully answer is whether my mother was Jewish by ancestry, faith, or simply by the connection she felt throughout her life. I was baptized Catholic through my father's side of the family, and many details of my mother's family history have been lost over time. I do not even know if being "half Jewish" is technically a thing, but Rachel certainly believed it was. She would proudly tell people she was "half Jewish" and carried that belief throughout her life. Whether it came from family history, childhood memories, faith, friendship, or simply love for the community she grew up around, it became part of her identity and part of the stories she shared with everyone around her.

Rachel was cremated after her passing, and my hope is to place her ashes in the Jewish cemetery in East Los Angeles that she loved so much. I understand that cemetery policies vary, and I do not know whether her cremated remains or family history would qualify for placement there. If that is not possible, my wish is to place her ashes in Boyle Heights, where she spent so much of her life and where so many of her memories were made.

I am seeking assistance to cover the costs of travel from Georgia to Los Angeles, lodging, transportation, cemetery arrangements, and the placement of Rachel's ashes. My goal is simply to fulfill what I believe would have been one of her greatest wishes and return her to the city, community, and neighborhood that meant so much to her.

I am not asking for luxury or anything extravagant. I am simply trying to honor my mother's memory and bring her home.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help make that possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read Rachel's story and for helping me honor her memory.

With gratitude,

Christine