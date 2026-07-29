Help me bring my kids home .

If you know me, you know that my children are my entire world . Right now, I’m facing the hardest battle of my life: fighting to be reunited with my children after having been alienated.

The difference you can make right now is so big . I’ve been fighting for my rights to be recognized for years since my divorce and have got no luck or recognition as the mother to my kids . My voice is drowned out and washed away like waves in an ocean . Their father has even admitted to blocking me away from them . The next step is Supreme Court it’s a big one . I’m willing to take if you can help me and my kids . I miss them very very much. Your help will greatly fill a mommy sized hole that’s in my kids hearts from me being alienated and being without me . Your prayers are greatly needed as well .

The legal process is overwhelming, and unfortunately, quality legal representation comes with a cost I simply cannot afford on my own . I need to raise $10,000 to retain an attorney who can advocate for me and help me navigate this process.

Asking for help isn’t easy . I never imagined I’d be in this position but I’m setting my pride aside because my children are worth every fight and sacrifice.

Every donation, no matter the amount will go directly towards legal fees. If you’re unable to donate , sharing this fundraiser and keeping my family in your prayers would mean just as much .

Thank you for believing in me and for helping me fight for what matters most - My children.

With Gratitude,

Michelle Bannister