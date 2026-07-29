Help me bring my ill aunt closer to me

My aunt Mette suffers from severe mobility issues, spending more of her time in bed. She currently lives in a nursing home far away from me. I’m one of the few people who still visits her regularly, and when I’m there I try to help however I can by spending time with her, helping with her massages and exercises, and making sure she feels cared for.





My aunt and I also share the same faith and values, which has made us especially close, but on the other hand, I know how lonely it can feel when the people around you do not understand your beliefs and ostracize you. I do not want her to feel forgotten or alone while she is going through this.





I would love to move her to a better nursing home closer to me, so I can visit more often and be more involved in her care. Any support would genuinely mean a lot to both of us.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you all!





-Emma