Help Me Bring My Children Home





My name is Marcelina, and I am a mother fighting for the most important people in my life—my three young children.





For six years, I lived in an emotionally controlling and isolating marriage. Little by little, I was separated from the family and friends who loved me and wanted to help.





Through it all, my greatest joy was being a mother to my three beautiful children: my four-year-old daughter and my two-year-old twin boys.





Since that day, I have faced one obstacle after another.





Today, I am working to rebuild my life and fight for custody and visitation with my children. I am doing everything I can, but the legal process is expensive, and I simply do not have the financial resources to keep up with attorney fees and court costs to continue this fight.





I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help. But I am asking now—as a mother who loves her children with all her heart.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward:





Attorney and legal fees

Court-related expenses

Expenses related to reuniting with my children





I am trying to secure legal aid pro bono legal services but haven’t succeeded yet and have had to hire a paid attorney.





Most of all, your support will help a mother continue fighting to be reunited with her children.





I believe God is guiding me through this difficult season, and I have faith that brighter days are ahead. If you are unable to give, I ask that you please share my story and keep my children and me in your prayers.





Thank you for standing with us and helping me bring my children home.





With gratitude,





Marcelina