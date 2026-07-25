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HELP ME BRING MY CAT YUKI HOME TO GERMANY

Goal€500 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byOlena Karachuieva

Fundraiser funds will be received by Olena Karachuieva

HELP ME BRING MY CAT YUKI HOME TO GERMANY











HELP ME BRING MY CAT YUKI HOME TO GERMANY 🐾

​Hi everyone,

​I am writing this with a heavy heart but also with hope. As many of you know, I am currently living in Germany, but my beloved cat, Yuki, is still back in Ukraine (Zaporizhzhia).

​Recently, I received the wonderful news that she is alive and well! However, keeping her there is a constant risk. She is not just a pet to me — she is a part of my soul, my family, and my home. I desperately want to bring her here so we can finally be reunited and she can be safe.

​Unfortunately, the costs for her relocation, international veterinary documents, mandatory vaccinations, microchipping, and safe transportation from Ukraine to Germany sum up to about 500 €. As a displaced person trying to build a life in a new country, I simply cannot afford this entire amount on my own right now.

​I am humbly asking for your support. Whether it’s €1, €5, or just sharing this post with your network — every single bit brings Yuki one step closer to safety and closer to my arms.

​How you can help:

If you are able to donate, please find my Revolut details below. If you cannot donate, please repost this. Your share could reach someone who can help.

Revolut Bank Account Details (EUR):

Beneficiary: Olena Karachuieva

IBAN: IE71 REVO 9903 6014 1039 37

BIC / SWIFT: REVOIE23

Bank: Revolut Bank UAB (2 Dublin Landings, North Dock, Dublin 1, D01 V4A3, Ireland)

Correspondent BIC: CHASDEFX

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your empathy, and your support. Let’s bring Yuki home! 🙏❤️

#HelpYuki #BringYukiHome #PetsOfUkraine #CatRescue #SupportUkraine #ReuniteFamily







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