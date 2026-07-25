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Help Me Bring Healing to My Son, Santiago

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$55 USD

Fundraiser created byAna Shatara

Help Me Bring Healing to My Son, Santiago

My name is Ana, and I am a single mother from Honduras. I never thought I would find myself asking strangers for help, but today I am reaching out with faith, hope, and love for my only son, Santiago Pineda.


Before Santiago was born, I prayed for a son. God answered my prayer, and He gave me the greatest blessing of my life. Since the day he was born, I have promised to do everything I can to care for him and give him every opportunity to live a healthy and happy life.


Santiago has ADHD and is also on the autism spectrum. He needs therapies that, sadly, I have not been able to afford because of our financial situation. Recently, another urgent challenge has come into our lives. He needs a medically necessary circumcision. This is not an elective procedure. His condition causes frequent inflammation, pain, and difficulty urinating. Without surgery, these problems may continue to worsen.


The estimated cost of his surgery, medical care, medications, follow-up appointments, and related expenses is approximately $3,000. For our family in Honduras, this is an overwhelming amount.


Because I could not find stable work in my country, I made the heartbreaking decision to leave my son in the loving care of my mother while I traveled to the United States to work for summer season with a worker visa. My visa only allows me to stay for five months, and I must return to Honduras in October.


When I first arrived, I worked as many as 16 hours a day to save every dollar I could for Santiago's surgery. Through those long days and many sacrifices, I have managed to save $1,000. Unfortunately, I recently lost one of my jobs, and now I receive only about 40 hours of work each week. After paying rent, food, transportation, and sending money home to support my son and my family, I simply cannot save enough before I have to return home.


Being away from Santiago has been the hardest sacrifice of my life. Every day I miss him deeply, but I came here because I wanted to fight for his future. I am doing everything within my power, but I have reached the point where I cannot do it alone.


Santiago is a bright little boy-the smartest child I have ever known. He deserves the very best because God chose him for a special purpose.


We are a Christian family, and our faith has carried us through many difficult moments. I truly believe God often answers prayers through the kindness and compassion of people willing to help others.


If you feel led to support Santiago, please know that every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward his surgery and medical care. If you are unable to give, I would be deeply grateful if you could keep my son in your prayers and share our story with others.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for believing in my son. May God richly bless you and your family.


"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." – Galatians 6:2

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