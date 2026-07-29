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Help Me Bring ERCHAM MK1 to Life

Goal$2,850 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJOE Tomasulo

Fundraiser funds will be received by JOE Tomasulo

Help Me Bring ERCHAM MK1 to Life

Hi everyone,

My name is Joe.

In 2020, a motorcycle accident left me permanently without my right arm. Overnight, I lost the ability to do many things I once took for granted. One of those things was gaming.

I searched for a solution that would let me play games and use a computer with one hand, but everything I found felt like a compromise. Most devices were designed for two hands, and the accessibility options that did exist were either extremely expensive or didn't fully solve the problem.

So I started building my own.

What began as a homemade setup made from existing gaming hardware slowly turned into an idea that could help far more people than just me. That idea became ERCHAM MK1, a one handed gaming and productivity controller designed to let users move, aim, click, type, and interact with a computer using a single hand.

The name ERCHAM comes from Erchamion, a word inspired by Tolkien's Elvish languages that translates to "one handed." It felt like the perfect name for a device built around helping people regain control, independence, and access to the things they love.

Over the last few years I've spent countless hours designing, testing, learning, and improving the concept. I've invested my own money into the project and have been slowly saving and raising funds to make it a reality.

The support from the gaming and accessibility communities has been incredible. I've received messages from amputees, stroke survivors, people with nerve injuries, and gamers around the world who all said the same thing:

"I need this."

Right now, I'm raising money to fund the next stage of development and build professional working prototypes. These prototypes are the final step needed before launching a larger crowdfunding campaign and moving toward production.

Your support will help pay for engineering, prototyping, testing, manufacturing preparation, and the work required to turn ERCHAM from an idea into a real product that people can buy and use.

This isn't just about gaming.

It's about independence.

It's about giving people another option when the industry has forgotten them.

It's about proving that losing the use of a hand doesn't mean losing the things you love.

Whether you donate, share the campaign, or simply follow the journey, thank you for being part of it.

Together, we can bring ERCHAM MK1 to life.


One Hand. Full Control.

https://www.ercham.com


Joe Tomasulo

Founder, ERCHAM Adaptive Systems LLC

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