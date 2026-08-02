Help me bring 5 Star home.

Hello I am trying to bring my dog home from Jamaica hes not in a good spot right now and my husband cant keep him where he is staying. I've been trying to find him a home or get someone to take him till we can get a place that accepts dogs but its been really hard to find anyone or they have to many to take him at the shelters in Negril. I just have to bring him home to Canada thats our only option to keep him safe at this point. Please help me to help him to come home as i am disabled and on ODSP and cant afford it!!! Thank you in advance to everyone who can help 5 Star have a better quality of live with me here in Canada. 🙏🩷