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Help Me Bridge the Gap to My New Calling

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJaden Alvarez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jaden Alvarez

Help Me Bridge the Gap to My New Calling


Hello everyone,

I never thought I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but after much prayer, I’ve decided to share my story.

In January, I was involved in a truck accident that left me unable to work. I received short-term disability benefits for a period of time, but those payments ended on April 15, even though I still wasn’t able to return to work.

Instead of remaining unemployed, I chose to pursue a calling that God had placed on my heart. I accepted a teaching position at a Christian school, which required me to complete an unpaid internship before beginning full-time employment. While I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity, it also meant going several additional months without a paycheck. My first paycheck won’t arrive until September, when the school year begins.

During these months, I have done everything I could to stay afloat. I’ve relied on credit cards to pay for everyday necessities, covered medical expenses related to my recovery, and purchased supplies to prepare my classroom so I can give my students the best possible start to the school year.

At the same time, I have continued pursuing my master’s degree through Liberty University Online because I remain committed to serving others through education and ministry. In May, I had the privilege of traveling to Liberty University to celebrate earning my bachelor’s degree. Walking across that stage was a reminder that, despite the challenges of this past year, God has remained faithful and continues to lead me forward. That milestone gave me renewed hope and strengthened my commitment to continue following the path He has placed before me.

As of today, I have accumulated approximately $7,000 in debt, and I still have several weeks of rent, utilities, insurance, groceries, and other essential bills to cover before I begin receiving my first paycheck. By the time I begin getting paid, my financial obligations will total nearly $10,000. My fundraising goal reflects both the debt that has already accumulated and the essential expenses I still need to cover until I become financially stable again.

I am doing my best to continue trusting the path that God has called me to. Leaving a higher-paying job to become a teacher was not an easy decision financially, but I truly believe this is where the Lord wants me. It has been difficult trying to dig myself out of debt while following the calling He has placed on my life, but I know that God is faithful. Some days are harder than others, but I continue to trust that He will provide and make a way.

I am not asking for a handout or expecting others to solve my problems. I am working hard, pursuing my education, and stepping into a career that I truly believe God has called me to. I’m simply asking for help getting through this difficult season so I can begin this new chapter without the overwhelming burden of financial hardship.

If you feel led to help, any amount, no matter how small, would mean more than I can express. Every donation will go directly toward paying essential bills, medical expenses, and reducing the financial burden that accumulated while I was unable to work.

If you are unable to give, I completely understand. I would be incredibly grateful for your prayers and, if you feel led, for sharing this campaign with others.

Throughout this journey, God has remained faithful. Even during the hardest moments, He has continued to open doors and remind me that He has a purpose for my life. I trust that He will continue to provide, and I am thankful for every person who takes the time to read my story, pray for me, or support me in any way.

“And my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:19 (KJV)

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May God bless you.



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