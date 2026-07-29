Help Me Breathe Again

Hello friends,





My name is Brandon Crowley, I’m 43 years old from Southern California. I have been suffering from extreme OSA (obstructive sleep apnea)

for over 10 years. it’s possibly been undiagnosed for my entire life. I haven’t slept one single night since 2016, as long as I can remember. I’ve been homeless and going through the free medical system and never arriving to any concrete solutions. I’ve exhausted all my family and friends and seems I’ve been cast alone to deal with this serious emergency.





in March 2018, I had a horrible motorcycle crash and shattered both wrists in a Mexican desert alone. I didn’t get to a hospital for 6 hours and had to go straight into emergency surgery. After having 5 separate operations on my wrists and shoulder surgery, the road to recovery was a very long and painful one. I was destroyed financially and physically altered for the rest of my life. Being a multi- instrumentalist and recording/performing artist since my early twenties, not being able to use my hands was almost impossible to bear.

It was extremely hard to accept that reality. However, this ailment of (OSA) that I have had for over 10 years seems to be the Achilles tendon that will take me out swiftly if not addressed and corrected immediately.





sleep apnea if not treated in a timely manner can cause stroke, heart disease, cancer and about a million other serious diseases. I can feel the onset of many bad things happening in my body since 6 years ago. But I wasn’t aware of what was causing it.





my life has become not worth living because of this , yet I still stay strong in prayer and every day I continue to push on. But now I’ve run out of steam and energy to try and make the effort to do this alone.





Im reaching out in hope of getting the help I need immediately. This is a crisis and emergency.

I’ve been going in and out of ER’s while waiting in this limbo to get the corrective jaw surgery for over 3 years.





Just last year, 2025 I was finally able to see the Orthognathic surgeon after waiting 9 months just for the first consultation.and what has been identified with my situation is that my anatomy of my throat, my bite/teeth and tongue are anatomically not functioning properly, therefore all the health issues I’m dealing with. The procedure is called maxilomandibular advancement surgery. Aka double jaw surgery along with orthodontics are needed to correct my bite and spacial orientation of my mouth and throat so I can breathe correctly.





the Doctor told me that I’ll have to wait another two and a half years to get this operation done. And there is now way my body, mind and spirit can take this anymore. So, my prayers and dreams of getting fixed have gone out the window if I try and wait this out.





The first step to even getting the MMA treatment is to have a total overhaul on my teeth, palate and over all bite. I’ve been to more than 6 specialists both allopathic and naturopathic orthodontics and they have all concluded and confirmed that braces, and palatal expansion are of high necessity and to be done prior to the MMA( double jaw surgery).





At this time, I can’t work to generate fundo for my health circumstances, mor do anything that brings joy and normalcy to my life now for many years. This is a true cry for help. My body won’t allow me to sleep and breathe. I’m only falling asleep for sometimes a few minutes and then choking and waking to gasp for air, over and over until my brain fully wakes up so I don’t suffocate and then I lay in bed in extreme pain in my body, head and eyes knowing that it’s impossible to go to sleep.





this is my reality every night for many, many years.





I’ve spent everything I had out of pocket to see natural doctors, orthodontists, had special mouth pieces made that did nothing as well as tried medication and CPAP. Nothing has worked for me. and even the allopathic doctors and psychotherapist just want to throw another pill at me and say I have Depression, even though it’s been diagnosed now that I have obstructive sleep apnea.





I come with deep reverence, humility and truth for my situation. I want to live a normal, happy, loving and purposefully life like I had when I was younger and continue sharing my heart with the world and living in a good way.





being alone and not having a support system to help me navigate this life threatening disease is beyond difficult. That’s why I’m reaching out for help.





God has given me talents and passion for life, unique gifts that I know my purpose is to share them with the world. I pray moment to moment that I get to see my life’s purpose lived. And if it’s for the world or a single person who can benefit, then that’s what it all comes down to. It’s not my plan, but the Lord’s plan, to utilize me as I was created for.





I pray I get to know that message and continue sharing the light.





Thank You for hearing my story and helping me breathe again.





God Bless.





Sincerely,

Brandon Crowley































