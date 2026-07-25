Help Me Break Free from Education Related Debt

My name is Rasheedat, and I am reaching out with humility to ask for your support during one of the most challenging periods of my life.

In 2022, I enrolled in a top-up degree program because I believed that furthering my education would create better opportunities for my future. Unfortunately, I underestimated the financial burden of completing the program. As tuition fees and other educational expenses accumulated, I turned to online loan platforms to bridge the gap, believing I would be able to repay them once I graduated.

Since then, I have been using most of my monthly salary to repay these loans. However, due to high interest rates and multiple loan repayments, the debt has continued to grow instead of decreasing. Despite my best efforts to manage my finances responsibly, I have found myself trapped in a cycle that has become overwhelming.

I am not seeking help because I have given up. I have continued working and paying what I can, but I now need a helping hand to regain financial stability. Your support, no matter how small, will go directly toward reducing these debts and giving me the opportunity to focus on rebuilding my life without the constant burden of escalating loan repayments.

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, encouragement, or prayers you can offer.