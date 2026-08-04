Help Me Begin My Federal Clerkship Journey

In 2006, my family immigrated to the United States carrying little more than faith, determination, and a belief that education could transform the trajectory of a life. We settled in Queens, New York, where opportunities were not always abundant and resources were often limited. My parents worked hard to provide for our family and consistently reminded me that education was the surest path forward. They believed that if I worked diligently, remained humble, and treated others with dignity, doors would eventually open.





The transition to life in America was not always easy. I had to learn a new culture, adapt to unfamiliar expectations, and find my place in communities that often felt far removed from the world my family had known. Along the way, teachers, mentors, and community members invested in me when they had every reason not to. They challenged me, encouraged me, and taught me the value of service. Their faith in me shaped the course of my life, and I have spent much of my adulthood trying to honor the opportunities they helped create.





That path eventually led me to study English at York College, where I graduated summa laude, to the Queens County DA’s Office (Conviction Integrity Unit), and later to Columbia Law School, where I graduated with honors. At Columbia, I served as a Senior Editor on the Columbia Law Review, taught criminal and constitutional law to high school students through Columbia’s High School Law Institute, and pursued opportunities that deepened my commitment to public service. I also interned with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and externed for the Honorable Jennifer H. Rearden and the Honorable Gregory H. Woods, both United States District Judges for the Southern District of New York, and was a Summer Associate at Covington and Burling LLP and McDermott Will and Schulte LLP.





Last year, I accepted three consecutive federal judicial clerkships: first with the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, then with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, and finally with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. These opportunities represent a dream that once felt impossibly distant to a young immigrant from a small village in Guyana. They also represent the next step toward my long-term goal of becoming a federal judge.





Today, however, I find myself facing a challenge familiar to many recent graduates. Before I can begin my first clerkship in Orlando, Florida, I must relocate while studying for the July 2026 bar examination. The costs associated with this transition are significant. I must secure housing, pay the first and second month’s rent, and furnish an apartment with basic necessities such as a bed, kitchen supplies, and other essential household items. The support I receive will help me overcome one of the most challenging parts of this transition: relocating to begin my first federal judicial clerkship.





If you are able to contribute, please know that your support will directly help me make this move and begin my clerkship. Every donation, regardless of size, will ease the financial burden of relocation and allow me to focus on passing the bar exam. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. I would not be where I am today without the generosity and belief of countless people who invested in me over the years. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me take this next step in a journey that began twenty years ago when my family arrived in this country in search of opportunity.