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Help Me Become a Middle School Teacher

Goal$9,500 USD
Raised$400 USD

Fundraiser created bymonica ostroska

Help Me Become a Middle School Teacher

For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted a career where I could make a positive difference in people’s lives. After a lot of challenges and setbacks, I’ve finally found my path: becoming a teacher. With the life I’ve lived I have the skills, compassion, empathy, and passion to be the kind of teacher that students look forward to and remember and experience motivating, fun, encouraging lessons in not just the subject matter but also life and confidence in themselves. Life can hard. We need more teachers like this. I understand now that this Is what God has been shaping me for.


I have already completed 7 years of college, earned an associate degree, and nearly completed a bachelor’s years ago. Now I’m working toward finishing my bachelor’s degree through the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Completing this degree will allow me to pursue my teacher certification and begin the career I was made for.


The biggest obstacle is paying for school. Because of my financial situation, I’m paying for everything out of pocket. Each 8-week session at the University of Maine at Presque Isle costs $1,800, and I need to complete two sessions to finish my bachelor’s degree. After graduation, I will also need to complete a teacher certification program, which costs approximately $4,950, along with required certification exams, fingerprinting, state certification fees, books, and other educational expenses.


My fundraising goal is $9,500, which will help cover:


• $3,600 for two 8-week university sessions.

• Approximately $4,950 for my teacher certification program.

• Approximately $950 for certification exams, fingerprinting, state application fees, books, and other required educational expenses.


Every donation—whether it’s $5, $25, or more—will go directly toward these educational costs. If I raise more than my goal, every additional dollar will be used for tuition and other expenses directly related to completing my education and becoming a certified teacher.


If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in me, someone who wants to make a difference and invest in children and their future through education. Your kindness and generosity will help make it possible for me to achieve my dream and spend my career making a positive difference in the lives of students.

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