Help Me Become a Radiologic Technologist

Hi, my name is Ember, and I am a full-time college student pursuing my dream of becoming a Radiologic Technologist. I also work full-time to support myself while attending school, but balancing work, tuition, books, transportation, and everyday living expenses has become increasingly difficult. My goal is to build a career in healthcare where I can make a difference in the lives of others. Education is the path that will help me get there, and I am committed to working hard to achieve that dream. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go toward tuition, textbooks, school supplies, transportation, and other educational expenses that will help me stay enrolled and continue progressing toward my degree. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for any support you are able to give. Every act of kindness brings me one step closer to achieving my goal.