Help me become a Qualified Solicitor / Lawyer UK

Hey,

I am a dedicated and hardworking member of the society, working as Part time Delivery driver and focusing full time on studies, which makes my life a lot harder day by day due to rising inflation costs and the ongoing wars. I am struggling to keep up with my payments and failing into debt trap day by day. I am just a simple and honest person looking to do something good in my life and make it meaningful and contribute for the change in the society. Here is my case. If you feels like supporting me in my career so that, I can be the change and make the change you want to see in the world. Please help me. This financial hardship is really affecting me bad, I am not able to focus on anything neither on my studies nor my job. Kindly help, do good for me so that once I comes in the situation of helping other I can do same as well. Small contribution means a lot for me.

Thanks in advance.

Regards

An honest member of the society.



