Help me become a Nurse.

My name is Akaihe Favour Mmesoma, a 17-year-old girl from Nigeria with a dream of becoming a nurse.

I grew up in a family facing serious financial difficulties, but I never allowed my circumstances to stop me from working hard in school. Today, I have been given a life-changing opportunity to study Nursing in Poland, an opportunity that could completely transform my future and that of my family.

Unfortunately, I may lose this opportunity because we cannot afford the remaining tuition and visa expenses. My parents have tried their best, but our financial situation has made it impossible to raise the needed funds alone.

Becoming a nurse is more than just getting a degree for me. It is my chance to help people, support my family, and break the cycle of financial hardship. Education is my only hope for a better future.

I humbly ask for your help. Any amount, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to this dream. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story with others.

Your kindness could change my life forever and help a young girl keep her dream alive.

Thank you so much for your support, prayers, and generosity. May God bless you abundantly.

Goal Amount:

₦7,500,000