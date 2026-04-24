Help me become a Nurse

I was recently admitted into the upper division Nursing program at Texas Woman's University, which is a big step toward my dream of becoming a nurse. Financing each semester is a challenge, and to get to hospitals and clinical sites, I need a reliable mode of transportation. I'm hoping to purchase a used car, which will make it possible for me to attend all my classes and clinical rotations.





My journey hasn't been easy. Both of my parents passed away before I turned 18, and my brother stepped up to become my legal guardian. He has been my biggest support system, helping me through every challenge. I have some money saved up, and I'm working a job while also relying on loans, but reaching this goal is still tough. That's why I'm asking for help from friends, family, and anyone who wants to support my education.





If you can give a small contribution, it would mean the world to me and help alleviate some of the stress I'm facing. Even a message of encouragement makes a difference. Your support will help me cover tuition and transportation costs, allowing me to continue pursuing something I love and making a positive impact as a future nurse.