Help me become a nurse

I normally don’t ask for help, but I’m finally allowing myself to.





I’m a Nursing Assistant in Chicago and I start nursing school this June. Right now, I work full-time 12-hour shifts at the hospital while commuting nearly 2 hours total every day just to get to and from work.





I absolutely love taking care of patients, and becoming a nurse has been my dream for years. But transportation has become one of the biggest obstacles standing between me and that goal.





Even while working full-time, I haven’t been able to save enough for a reliable vehicle because most of my income goes toward surviving day to day and preparing for school.





I’m raising money to help with:

• A reliable used car

• Insurance

• Gas

• Future repairs/maintenance





Having reliable transportation would completely change my daily life. It would mean less exhaustion, safer commutes after long shifts, more time to study for nursing school, and the ability to continue pursuing the career I’ve worked so hard for.





If you’re able to donate, share, or support in any way, I would genuinely appreciate it more than I can express. Thank you for helping me continue chasing this dream.





*The picture above is of me and an animated picture of Florence Nightingale. My hospital hides during Nurses week, and I found it! *