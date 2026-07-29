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Help Me Become a Doctor

Goal$400,000,000 COP
Raised$0 COP

Fundraiser created bywilmer guzman escobar

Help Me Become a Doctor

My name is Wilmer Guzman Escobar. I’m 26 years old and I live in Colombia. Ever since I was young, I’ve had one dream in my heart: to become a doctor and dedicate my life to helping others.


Unfortunately, I grew up in a family with very limited financial resources, which forced me to make decisions based on survival rather than passion. Even though medicine has always been my true dream, I studied Systems Engineering at a public university in Colombia because it was the only career I could realistically afford at the time. I chose that path hoping to create a more stable future for my family.


Today, I work hard and earn approximately $500 USD per month. Unfortunately, that income is only enough to cover basic housing, food, and transportation expenses for me and my family. Even while working constantly, pursuing medical school in the United States still feels financially impossible without support.


Even so, I refuse to give up on my dream.


I was raised in a Christian family and have carried my faith with me throughout my life. I was baptized at 18 years old, and although my work schedule often leaves me with very little free time, I still try to attend church whenever I can. In fact, my pastor was the person who encouraged me to create this campaign and continue fighting for the dream I have carried in my heart for many years.


To me, medicine is much more than a profession. I truly believe it is part of my purpose in life. I want to dedicate my future to helping people, especially those living in underserved communities where healthcare is limited or inaccessible. In many parts of Colombia, quality medical care still does not reach the people who need it most, and one day I hope to help change that.


I am not asking for luxury or an easy path. I am simply asking for an opportunity to study, work hard, and build a future where I can support my family while also helping others through medicine.


Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean more to me than words can express. And if you are unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign would already make a huge difference.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my future.

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