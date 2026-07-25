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Help Me Be Her Voice

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$1,140 USD

Fundraiser created byIvy McDonald

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ivy McDonald

Help Me Be Her Voice

Help Me Be Her Voice

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

My name is Ivy and I'm sharing this story on behalf of my dear friend Charli this is her story,


My name is Charli, and I am reaching out with humility and determination as a mother, sharing my story and asking for your support in helping me secure a safe and stable future for my child.

Several years ago, I faced significant personal challenges and struggled with substance abuse. Recognizing the need for change, I made the life-changing decision to enter rehabilitation in Findlay, Ohio, followed by time in a sober living environment. Through dedication, faith, and perseverance, I achieved lasting sobriety and rebuilt my life. Today, I share my journey on TikTok to encourage others who are struggling, offering hope and reminding them that recovery and a fulfilling life are possible—one day at a time. Along the way, I have developed a strong relationship with God and found a supportive community that I am deeply grateful for.

In 2023, I entered a relationship that ultimately became toxic and abusive. On Valentine’s Day in 2025, I learned I was pregnant. While I had hoped this would mark a new beginning, the situation worsened, and I experienced both emotional and physical abuse throughout my pregnancy.

After the birth of my baby, I knew I had to take action to protect my child. Despite fear and hardship, I found the strength to leave the situation and prioritize our safety.

Since then, I have been involved in a high-conflict divorce and custody battle with my soon-to-be ex-husband. Unfortunately, I am now facing legal challenges rooted in false claims intended to undermine my parental rights and create ongoing stress and instability.

Although the truth is on our side, the financial burden of defending myself and my child in court has been overwhelming. The initial $4,500 retainer for legal representation has already been exhausted due to the intensity and complexity of this case. Our next critical hearing is scheduled for June 9th, and I have been notified that an additional $3,000 is urgently required to maintain my legal representation.

Beyond this immediate need, the ongoing legal process—including the custody case and finalizing the divorce—will require continued financial resources. To ensure I can properly defend my rights and provide a safe, stable environment for my child, I have set a fundraising goal of $25,000.

These funds will go directly toward legal expenses, allowing my attorney to continue advocating on our behalf and helping us navigate the upcoming hearing and beyond. Without this support, I risk facing these proceedings without proper representation.

If you are able to contribute, any amount would mean more than I can express. If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing this campaign with others.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for standing with us during this difficult time. Your support helps bring us closer to the safe and peaceful future my child deserves.

With sincere gratitude,

Charli

1st Corinthians 13:4-7

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.



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