Help me be comfortable in my body.

For much of my life, I carried a quiet sense that the way others saw me did not reflect who I truly was inside. That feeling stayed with me through years of questioning, self-discovery, and personal growth. Over time, I came to understand that I am transgender, and embracing that truth has been both deeply emotional and profoundly freeing. Choosing to align my physical appearance with my identity has become one of the most meaningful and affirming journeys I have ever undertaken.

As part of that journey, I am hoping to undergo breast augmentation surgery. For me, this procedure is not simply about changing my appearance—it is about feeling more at peace in my own body. It represents relief from gender dysphoria, a greater sense of confidence, and the ability to move through daily life with authenticity and comfort. It is an important step toward feeling fully at home in myself.

To make this possible, I need help covering the costs associated with physician consultations, pre-operative evaluations, surgical fees, anesthesia, medical supplies, post-operative care, and other related medical expenses. My fundraising goal is $10,000, which I expect will cover the full cost of the process from consultation through recovery.

Creating this Give Send Go was not an easy decision, but these expenses are beyond what I can comfortably manage on my own. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps bring me closer to receiving the care that is so important to my well-being. Your support would directly help fund the medical appointments and surgical costs needed to take this life-changing step.

If donating is not possible, sharing my fundraiser with friends, family, or your social network would mean so much to me. Every share helps spread my story and increases the chance of reaching someone who may be able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read about my journey. Your kindness, encouragement, and generosity mean more than I can adequately express. By supporting this fundraiser, you are helping me move closer to living as my most authentic self—with greater comfort, confidence, and peace.

May God bless everyone who helps me with my journey.







