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Help Me Bake My Way to a Culinary Dream.

GoalKES 1,441,935 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created bysamuel kimani

Fundraiser funds will be received by samuel kimani

Help Me Bake My Way to a Culinary Dream.

Dear Friends, Supporters, and Kind Strangers,


My name is Isaac Kimani, and I am a baker and cake decorator. For years, I have poured my heart into testing new recipes, mastering intricate cake designs, and bringing sweetness into the world. Today, I am reaching out to ask for your help to take the biggest step of my life: attending culinary school to turn my passion into a lifelong career.

But my journey to the kitchen isn’t just about food. It is about a battle I fought, and won, in the shadows.


My Greatest Battle: Overcoming Schizophrenia

A few years ago, my life was derailed when I was diagnosed with schizophrenia. It is a condition that many view as a dead end, and for a long time, it felt like one. The toll it took on my family was immense. To give me a fighting chance, my family sacrificed everything, spending a massive amount of our resources to afford the incredibly expensive, lifetime injection medications required to keep me stable.

Because of their sacrifice, and my own determination to reclaim my life, something beautiful happened. Today, my psychologists and psychiatrists report that I am one of the rare, true success stories of schizophrenia. I have emerged from the darkest season of my life fully grounded, stable, and deeply focused on my future. Cooking and baking became my therapy, my anchor, and my joy.


My Journey So Far

Despite the challenges, I have refused to let my diagnosis define what I can achieve. I have worked tirelessly to build my skills in the gig economy and the culinary world. I have pushed myself every day—from diving into complex baking projects to teaching children, acting as an event mascot to bring joy to kids, and working on cake orders to help support myself.

Every single step has been about moving forward. And recently, my hard work paid off in a way I never expected: I was accepted into culinary school, and I was fortunate enough to be awarded a partial scholarship of $10,000 based on my dedication and talent!


The Final Hurdle

My total cost for tuition, books, and my professional chef’s toolkit comes to $22,151.

With my $10,000 scholarship applied, I am down to the final stretch. I need to raise the remaining balance of $11,151 to step into the classroom and the kitchen.

My family has given everything they have to keep me healthy and alive. I cannot ask them for more. That is why I am turning to you. By contributing to this campaign, you aren't just funding a student; you are investing in a success story, a survivor, and a chef who wants to prove that a psychiatric diagnosis does not mean the end of your dreams.

How You Can Help

  1. Donate: Any amount, big or small, goes directly toward my remaining tuition balance and toolkit.
  2. Share: Please share my link with your friends, family, or any food lovers in your network.
  3. Pray/Send Positive Thoughts: Your encouragement keeps me moving forward.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, for believing in second chances, and for helping me bake my way into a bright new future.

With deep gratitude,

Isaac kimani.Help Me Bake My Way to a Culinary Dream

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