Help Me Avoid Homelessness & Keep Family Together





Hello everyone,

My name is Laquoy, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help. After working at Amazon for nearly two years, I recently lost my job. Since then, life has become incredibly difficult, and I am now facing eviction and the possibility of becoming homeless.

My partner and I are doing everything we can to stay strong. My partner’s income helps, but it can only go so far and is not enough to cover all of our expenses. I am actively searching for work and willing to take any job opportunity that comes my way just to get back on my feet and keep a roof over our heads.

We also have two beautiful dogs, Charlie and Lady, who are more than pets they are family. Our biggest wish is to keep them in a safe and loving home and continue providing for them the best we can.

This is only a temporary setback, and I truly believe that with a little help, we can make it through this difficult season. I am asking for support to help us avoid homelessness and get through this challenging time until I can find employment again.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to us. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser or keeping us in your prayers.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion during one of the hardest moments of our lives.

With love and gratitude,

Laquoy T Coleman



