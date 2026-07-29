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Help Me Avoid Homelessness and Rebuild My Life

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrandy Edwards

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brandy Edwards

Help Me Avoid Homelessness and Rebuild My Life


I never imagined I would be in this position again, but right now I am fighting to avoid becoming homeless for a second time.

Before getting my current job, I spent nearly two years homeless after losing almost everything in my life. During that time, I lost my home, my car, stability with my children, and both my mother and grandmother passed away. I also had to escape a domestic violence situation that nearly destroyed me emotionally and physically.

While living on the streets, I experienced things no one should ever have to endure. I was assaulted, robbed, and left without safety or support. There were nights I slept outside with nowhere to go, terrified about what would happen next. I worked hard to survive and eventually found employment, believing I was finally getting a chance to rebuild my life.

Unfortunately, things have taken another devastating turn.

For the past four months, my employer has refused to properly pay me for my work. The situation has become unethical and unfair, and I do plan to report everything to the proper authorities soon. Because of this situation, I am now losing the only source of income I had to keep myself afloat.

I am asking for help because I am trying desperately not to end up back on the streets again.

Right now, I urgently need assistance with:

  1. Temporary housing and basic living expenses
  2. Transportation/a reliable car so I can continue searching for work
  3. Food, hygiene items, and emergency necessities
  4. Stability while I work to rebuild and protect myself from becoming homeless again

I am not asking for luxury or an easy life. I am simply asking for the chance to stay safe, keep moving forward, and avoid returning to the trauma and danger I fought so hard to escape.

Any donation, no matter how small, would help me survive this difficult moment and give me a chance to stand back on my feet again. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story and keeping me in your prayers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any kindness or support you can offer.

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