Help me avoid eviction in ibadan 370000 overdu ren

*Help Me Keep My Home*





I’m facing eviction in Ibadan and I need help to raise ₦370,000 for my rent and fees before the deadline.





I’ve been trying to handle this on my own, but things fell through and now I have nowhere else to go. If I don’t pay by the due date, I’ll lose my place and everything in it.





Any amount helps — ₦1,000, ₦5,000, whatever you can give. If you can’t donate, please share this link with others.





Thank you for taking the time to read this. Your support means everything to me right now