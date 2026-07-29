Help Me Avoid Eviction and Get Back on My Feet

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write because I’ve always tried to handle my problems on my own. I’ve never been someone who likes asking others for help, but right now I am facing a situation that I cannot overcome by myself.

I am currently behind on my rent and have received an eviction notice. At this moment, I owe $693.22 in past-due rent, and I am struggling to cover even basic necessities while I work to get back on my feet. Due to an issue with my food assistance benefits, I have also been left without grocery support and am trying to make it through the next week.

I am actively interviewing for jobs and working to build a source of income, but unfortunately those efforts won’t help quickly enough to prevent losing my housing right now. This is a temporary hardship, but the immediate need is urgent!

My goal is to raise enough money to:

Pay my past-due rent and avoid eviction. Purchase groceries. Keep essential bills current while I secure stable income.

Any amount, no matter how small, would make a difference. If you’re unable to donate, please share this fundraiser with others means just as much.

I understand times are difficult for many people, and I am deeply grateful for any support, kindness, prayers, or encouragement you can offer. Your help would give me the opportunity to get through this difficult period and focus on rebuilding without the fear of losing my home.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any assistance you can provide.

With sincere gratitude,

Jessica



