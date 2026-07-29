Help Me Avoid Eviction And Find Stability

Hello, to whom It May concern. My Name is Dorothy and I am a single mother of 3 Kids Patricia, Mina, And Leon we live in a small Town in northern California we Live in an bad Area i been trying to get help for last few years but i have no support . I was raised with out my mother in father so i been on my own but the story is why i am reaching out on here. I need help with getting my kids and i some where safe away from this area because year ago i was stalked and stabbed by a man 9 times and I'm trying to get help to relocate my kids And I, and I,M seeking Help for those who can relate to my story and struggles. Do to Me being out of work from the Incident I Have been given An eviction Notices. Thank you , To those who have compassion May GOD bless You all.