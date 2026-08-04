Help Me Avoid Eviction After Motorcycle Accident

On July 4th, I was a passenger on a motorcycle involved in a hit and run wreck. The injury left me unable to work, and today I received an eviction notice.





I'm finally off crutches and starting to get back on my feet. I'm set to begin a new job this Thursday, but I have little to no funds right now. Without help covering my immediate housing costs, I'll be evicted and have nowhere to go.





I've worked hard to get where I'm at today, and the last two years have been incredibly difficult. This fundraiser is my last resort. Your support would mean so much as I work to stabilize my situation and move forward.