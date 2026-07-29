Help Me Attend Wedding and Relocate for Job

Hi, my name Amber.

I lost my job at the beginning of April and have been actively applying for new positions since then over 100 applications so far. I’ve been working hard to get back on my feet, and my family has been helping me with basic living expenses while I’ve been in this transition.





I’m now very grateful to have been offered a new job starting June 1st in the Kansas City area. In order to begin on time, I need to relocate from NW Arkansas within the next two weeks.





At the same time, I am a bridesmaid in one of my closest friend’s weddings this Saturday in Western Oklahoma, and I truly want to be there to support her on her special day.





Because I am between jobs and in the process of relocating, I am currently short on funds specifically for transportation.





I am only asking for help with fuel costs for two trips:





Arkansas to western Oklahoma for the wedding this weekend Arkansas to the Kansas City area for my job relocation





Any support or even sharing this means a lot to me during this transition. Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story.

Thank you ❤️

-Amber



