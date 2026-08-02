Help make it to My Son's Military Graduation

Hello,I am writing this because I desperately need your help to witness one of the proudest moments of my life. My son is graduating from the military on August 28, 2026 at FORT SILL OK. As a parent, nothing matters more to me than being there to salute his hard work, dedication, and service to our country.Right now, I am experiencing housing instability and homelessness. Due to these difficult financial circumstances, I simply do not have the funds to cover the cost of travel, a safe place to sleep, and basic meals for the trip.Because my son is focused entirely on his training, he doesn't know the extent of my financial struggles, and I want to surprise him there without placing any burden on him.Where Your Donations Go:Every dollar raised will go directly toward making this trip possible and having that family day well spent with my future soldier and your countries service member. Funds will go towards:Transportation: (Bus/Train/Gas)Lodging: (2 nights in a modest budget hotel near the base)(Meals during travel days)Any amount you can contribute will make a massive difference. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my link with military families, veterans, or anyone who believes in supporting our troops and their families.Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping a proud parent salute their soldier