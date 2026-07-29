Help Me Attend Missions Multimedia Workshop

I am raising funds to attend the Missions Multimedia Workshop in Ecuador, where I will learn how to capture and create compelling stories of missionaries and their work on the field. This two-week workshop is designed to help participants develop a heart for using video in global missions, and I am excited for the opportunity to grow my skills and make a difference.





The funds I raise will make it possible for me to participate in the workshop from June 22–July 8, 2026. Your support will help cover both the workshop fee and my international travel expenses, allowing me to focus on learning and serving alongside others who share a passion for missions. By attending this workshop, I hope to gain the tools and experience needed to create meaningful video stories that highlight how lives are being changed through the gospel.





By supporting me financially, you are helping equip me to create stories that inspire others to give, go, and pray for missions. Your support is not just sending me to Ecuador—it is helping amplify the voices of missionaries and the people they serve through impactful storytelling. Thank you for considering a gift to help me take this next step in my journey.