Help me attend Dallas Theological Seminary

Hello, my name is Jeremiah! I am 26 and I am serving as a volunteer core team member for Life Story Bible Church here in Hutto, Texas. I am enrolled in the Master of Arts in Christian Leadership at Dallas Theological Seminary and I aspire to be a pastor spreading the mission to know Christ, to make him known, and to teach others to do the same through evangelism and discipleship. I’m currently enrolled part-time and the total cost of tuition is $4600 this fall. Even though DTS has generous scholarships. I will still have to cover some of the cost with my own personal funds.





This is where you have the opportunity and the potential to be the hands and feet of Jesus helping me on my journey to be prepared for whatever ministry God has called me to. If the Lord has laid it on your heart to support God‘s call for me to Shepherd, it would be much appreciated. If you also just want to send a word of encouragement or a prayer, you can email me at jeremy.whitehurst85@gmail.com. Any support whether there would be a word of kindness or prayer or financial is all greatly appreciated.





”The things which you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses, entrust these to faithful men who will be able to teach others also.”





2 Timothy 2:2 NASB







