Help Me Attend a Christian Creator Retreat!

I recently received an invitation to attend a Christian Creator Retreat, an opportunity I never expected and one I'm incredibly grateful for!





This retreat is designed to bring Christian creators together to learn, grow, build lasting relationships, and become better equipped to use our gifts to encourage others and share the Gospel. As someone who is passionate about creating content that inspires faith and hope, I believe this experience will help me grow both personally and creatively.

The cost of attending the retreat and airfare is approximately $1,600. In addition, because I'll be away, I'll have to take time off from work, which means I'll also be losing income during that week.





My goal is to raise $2,500 to help cover:

Retreat registration Airfare and transportation Lost wages while I'm away from work





I don't ask for help lightly, but I know that sometimes God works through the generosity of others to make opportunities like this possible.





If you feel led to support me, I would be incredibly grateful. Whether you give $10, $25, $50, or simply share this fundraiser, every act of generosity helps bring me one step closer to attending.





If giving isn't possible right now, I would truly appreciate your prayers for safe travels, meaningful connections, and that God would use this experience to help me continue creating content that encourages and points people to Him.





Thank you for believing in me and for being part of this journey. I can't wait to share everything I learn and how God moves throughout this experience.





With gratitude,

Savannah Marley