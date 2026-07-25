Help Me Apply to Nursing School in Bulgaria 🇧🇬

Hello! My name is Amina, and I am a nursing student from Nigeria with a dream of continuing my education in Europe.





I have the opportunity to apply to the Medical University of Pleven in Bulgaria, but before I can take the next step, I need to pay the university's application and entrance examination fees, which total €140.





I am pursuing this journey without financial support from my family, so I am working to make this opportunity happen on my own. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward these official application costs and will bring me one step closer to submitting my application.





This fundraiser is not for my full tuition. My goal is to cover the application and entrance exam fees so I can apply and then continue pursuing scholarships and other funding opportunities for my studies.





If I'm fortunate enough to be admitted and receive the scholarships I'm working toward, I hope this fundraiser will simply be the first chapter of a much bigger story. And if I face more challenges along the way, I'll continue sharing my journey honestly with everyone who believed in me.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my dream of becoming a nurse. Your kindness, encouragement, and support truly mean more than words can express.