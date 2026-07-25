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Help Me Answer God's Call to the Lausanne YLG4

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byJoseph Jonathan

Help Me Answer God's Call to the Lausanne YLG4

Have you ever had an opportunity that you knew could change not only your life, but your life, your family and that of others, but you simply could not afford to take it?

That is where I find myself today.

My name is Joseph Jonathan, and I live in Nigeria. For most of my adult life, I have devoted myself to serving God and serving people. I am a missionary, trainer, worship leader, media strategist, and lead volunteer in GIFT Foundation, a nonprofit founded by my wife, Grateful.

Our ministry has never been about titles or recognition. It has always been about people.

Over the years, we have traveled to communities where children had little or no access to school supplies. We have trained young people, encouraged churches, organized mission outreaches, supported families in need, and invested our own time and resources into sharing the love of Christ. Many times, we have chosen ministry over personal comfort because we believe that every life matters.

In 2024, God opened a door that I never imagined possible.

I had the privilege of attending the Fourth Lausanne Congress in Seoul, South Korea. Being surrounded by Christian leaders from every part of the world changed my perspective forever. I returned to Nigeria encouraged, challenged, and equipped with new ideas that continue to strengthen my ministry today.

Now another opportunity has come.

I have been invited to attend the Lausanne Younger Leaders Gathering in Brazil in 2027.

This gathering is much more than a conference. It is a place where young Christian leaders from around the world come together to learn, pray, build lasting relationships, and prepare for a lifetime of Kingdom service. The people I will meet, the training I will receive, and the partnerships that can be formed have the potential to impact not only my life but also the many communities and leaders I serve across Nigeria and beyond.

I do not see this as a personal achievement.

I see it as an opportunity to become a better servant.

Everything I learn will be shared with pastors, missionaries, young leaders, musicians, and volunteers. My desire is to multiply what I receive so that many others can benefit from it.

The difficult part is that I simply cannot afford the journey.

Like many people serving in nonprofit and mission work, most of what I have goes directly back into ministry. We are grateful for every opportunity to serve, but international travel is far beyond what I can pay for on my own.

That is why I am asking for your help.

If God places it on your heart, would you consider partnering with me?

Every donation, whether it is $10, $25, $100, or more, brings me one step closer to Brazil. If you are unable to give financially, I would deeply appreciate your prayers and your help in sharing this campaign with others.

When you support this journey, you are not simply helping one person attend a conference.

You are investing in future leaders who will be trained.

You are investing in churches that will be strengthened.

You are investing in communities that will be served.

Most of all, you are investing in the spread of the Gospel.

I truly believe that God opens doors through people who are willing to partner in His work. Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for praying for me. Thank you for considering becoming part of this journey.

I hope that one day I can look back on this campaign and tell the story of how people from around the world came together to make something impossible become possible.

May God richly bless you for your kindness and generosity.

With heartfelt gratitude,


Joseph Jonathan

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