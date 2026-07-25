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Help Me Answer God's Call to Ministry

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$822 USD

Fundraiser created byIlyana Gonzalez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ilyana Gonzalez

Help Me Answer God's Call to Ministry

College

If you had told me when I first graduated that I would be going to college, I probably would have said there was no way. I wasn't sure where I would go, whether college was the right next step, or if I would even be able to handle it. There were other factors too, like my food allergies, which caused me a lot of anxiety, and concerns about keeping up with the classwork.

Ever since I was little, music has been a huge part of my life. I loved to sing and play piano, and I used to joke that I wanted to be a pop star! But as I got older and my faith grew, my dreams began to change. I realized that I wanted ministry to be at the center of those dreams. My desire is to use the gifts God has given me to lead others into worship and to share His love with people.

Last December, Polly told me that she had been asked to hand out scholarships for Summit International School of Ministry, a Bible school she attended when she was my age. She told me that I was the first person she thought of and that she would gladly offer me the opportunity if I was interested. I was honestly shocked because it was so unexpected.

After talking with my parents and spending several months praying about it, God gave me peace and confidence that this is where He is leading me. His timing is always perfect. A couple of weeks ago, I received my acceptance letter, and after touring the campus, I feel even more certain that this is the next chapter He is calling me into.

So why am I sharing all of this? Because I need your help.

In order to make this dream a reality, I need to raise support for tuition and other expenses. I'm not asking for much—every gift, no matter the amount, makes a difference. More than anything, I would appreciate your prayers as I step into this new season.

If you feel led to support me financially or would like to learn more, please reach out. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this journey with me. I am excited to see how God will use this season to deepen my relationship with Him and prepare me for whatever He has planned.


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