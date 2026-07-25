Help Me and My Two Service Dogs Find Safe Shelter

I'm reaching out because my two service dogs and I are experiencing homelessness after my landlord sold the home I was renting. Although my lease had technically expired, I was never told the property was being sold, and the new owner decided to remove the existing tenants to renovate the house and bring in new renters. I was left with nowhere to go. I'm currently waiting for disability benefits to be approved, which means I have no dependable income while I work through this crisis. I'm actively applying for rapid rehousing, emergency assistance, and every available resource, but those programs take time, and our local shelters are already full. Right now, we are sleeping outside with no safe place to stay. As a woman alone with two service dogs, every night brings uncertainty and concern for our safety. Your generosity will provide temporary shelter in a hotel or safe campsite while I continue working toward permanent housing. Every donation, no matter the size, helps us stay safe, and even sharing this fundraiser makes a tremendous difference. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us through one of the most difficult moments of our lives. God bless you.