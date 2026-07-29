Help me and my son rebuild stability after war!

My name is Olha.

I had to leave my country because of the war and relocate with my son. My husband was killed in the war, and our life changed completely.

After moving, I tried to manage everything on my own, but I am now in a very difficult financial situation.

I am renting a home that I cannot afford, but I had no other option at the time. Otherwise, we would have been left without housing.

Because of the high rent, I often fall behind on bills and struggle to cover basic needs such as food and clothing.

I am also receiving medical treatment for severe anxiety, PTSD, panic disorder, and ADHD.

Goal

I am raising €3,000 for rent and basic living costs to stabilize our housing situation.

This support is intended to cover rent for the next months while I stabilize my situation and regain financial independence.

Any support, even small, truly helps. Sharing this fundraiser also means a lot.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.