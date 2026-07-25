Help me and my son not be homeless

hello everyone my name is Lupe, and I’m a 32 year old single mother of a beautiful 11 year old son. He is the absolute light of my life. This past year in a half has been a year of so many struggles but so many blessings. I thank god every day, for never leaving us alone. I have battled through addiction depression, suicide and by the grace of god I have fought all those demons and still fight them every day. To. E a better person mother sister, and human being. Unfortunately life still has been hitting rough, where I live it’s a high cost of living, I work 12 hour shifts Monday though Friday, door dash and favor just to make sure everything is paid but these past few months that has not been enough. Unfortunately I worked for a company for 2 months that refused to pay me and that caused me to fall behind on my rent, I have worked very hard every day to catch up but as much as I try I can’t. I’m at risk of eviction and me and my son will be homeless. We unfortunately are 4 1/2 hours away from all my family and it’s just me and him. I won’t stop my faith, I will keep holding onto hope. Any dollar and cent is truly appreciated and I’m eternally grateful even a prayer. I just know I have not came this far for me and my son to lose everything