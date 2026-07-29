Help me and my Son

Hi there!! Now I know it’s my responsibility as a mother, but I am 17 years old and I’m trying. I have a job but the thing is I get paid $9.50 a hr and work 4 days and I got to school still ☺️! I don’t wanna give up just yet this is my last resort and I’m so desperate because I want to do better for my son. Today I picked him up from daycare by riding the bus and I found out that he couldn’t attend until the balance was paid in full I am begging for help please.