Help Me and My Pet Escape to Safety

I'm reaching out for help to move myself and my pet out of an abusive situation. I've contacted organizations in my area, but they don't have the funds available to assist us right now.





I do work, but my car recently broke down, which has made it impossible for me to get to my job. Without that income, I'm stuck and unable to cover the costs of moving us to safety.





The funds will help cover moving costs so we can leave and start fresh. Your support would mean everything to me and my fur baby as we work toward a safer future. Thank you for standing with us.