Help Me and My Parents Through This Tough Time

My Story

After dedicating three years to my previous company, I was unexpectedly laid off. Since then, I have been actively searching for a new job for the past six months. Despite applying every day and attending multiple interviews, I have not yet been able to secure stable employment in what has become a very challenging job market.

To manage basic expenses, I’ve been driving for Uber during the day. Unfortunately, with increased competition in the rideshare market, earnings have been inconsistent and not enough to fully cover my needs. This period has been financially and emotionally overwhelming, but I am continuing to push forward and stay hopeful.

One of the hardest parts of this situation is not being able to support my parents. They have always depended on me, and it has been very difficult knowing I cannot help them the way I used to.





Why I’m Asking for Help

I am reaching out for support to help cover essential living expenses during this difficult time. Your contribution will give me the stability and breathing room I need to focus on my job search, attend interviews, and continue building my skills so I can return to stable employment as soon as possible.





My Commitment

I am fully committed to getting back on my feet. I am actively applying for jobs, preparing for interviews, and doing everything I can to improve my situation. This support will make a meaningful difference as I work toward that goal.





How You Can Help

Any contribution—big or small—will go a long way in helping me through this challenging period. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this page with others would also mean a lot.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for your kindness, support, and encouragement.



