Help me and my mother»

: «I am sick, and my mother is also very ill. We have no home and no financial support. My mother needs continuous medical care and treatment. We are , but we are currently living in Turkey and struggling to survive. We do not have enough money for basic necessities such as food and medicine.» «If you are able, any help, no matter how small, would mean the world to us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and generosity.» «To anyone reading our story, thank you for taking the time to listen.» «If possible, please support us during this difficult time.» «To help people trust this campaign, we have included or will include any available documents that support our situation, such as medical records.”