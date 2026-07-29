Help me and my kids move in a new home

Being a single mom of two kids a 7 month old and a 11 year old has become the hardest chapter of my life. My husband walked away from us without a warning, leaving me and the kids with nothing no money, no support, no transportation, no contact. Overnight, I went from building a family to holding it together alone. Every day feels like a battle as I protect my children from the pain of abandonment while facing an eviction we have a few days to get out. I can barely sleep worrying about being put out. I spend the days left in this house trying to have hope. That a blessing will come through some way somehow. The truth is I put up with mental and verbal abuse from my narcissistic abusive husband never having empathy for me or our kids. He went completely no contact not caring about our children well being at all. Our water and lights got turned off recently. Everything was always about control, and all about him, and keeping me silent and caged in. With my respiratory health making it impossible to work he knew all of this. I feel trapped and helpless in a world that keeps moving. I tried asking family for help but it’s like there’s no family to turn to, no one to lean on, and yet I keep pushing forward because my kids deserve better. Every breath is a reminder that motivates me to keep going. but also how strong I’ve had to become just to make it through another day and I’m grateful for even being able to be here.



