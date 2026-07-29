Help me and my kids get our lights on

I normally don’t ask for help because I try to do things on my own but life has thrown me a curve ball I recently had to help my mother because she got evicted and that messed me up with my bills she is very ill with CHF so I’ve been working trying to take care of her plus my 5 kids and grandson 10months who suffers from asthma when my mom is in the hospital I lose hours at work I’m just really having a rough time and I need a little help times are hard right now