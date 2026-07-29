Help me and my kids get our car back

I never thought I would be in a position where I had to ask for help, but life has humbled me these last few months. After losing my father, everything started falling apart. I lost my job shortly after, and as a single mother of 4, I’ve been doing everything I can to hold it together for my children while also trying to stay focused on nursing school. I only have 3 semesters left until I graduate, and giving up has never been an option for me.





After almost 5 months of applying everywhere and hearing nothing back, I was finally blessed with a new job. I’m trying so hard to get back on my feet, but before I could catch up financially, my car loan company informed me they are auctioning my car on June 2nd for $16,000. I have until then to come up with $9,500 to get my vehicle back.



