Hi everyone, my name is Cathie. I don’t usually ask for help, but this time I truly need to humble myself and reach out.

In April 2026, we were hit by two severe storms, and our roof suffered major damage. After filing a claim, our insurance company told us that because of the age of the roof, depreciation reduced the coverage so much that we now have to pay over $6,000 out of pocket.

I simply do not have that kind of money. I used my entire 401(k) less than five years ago to buy this home so my family would have a safe and stable place to live.

Right now, I also have four of my grandchildren living with me, and this home is truly our blessing and safe place — especially during storms like these. Unfortunately, the roof leak has gotten much worse, and with asthma in our household, we are deeply worried about mold and the health risks that come with it.

If anyone is able to help financially, no matter how small, it would mean more than I can express. And if you can’t help financially, please keep our family in your prayers.

Thank you so much for reading, sharing, praying, and caring.