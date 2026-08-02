Help me and my family rebuild!

My name is Cameron, and I never expected my life to change this quickly.

I have always been someone who worked hard and took pride in being able to provide for my family. I spent years doing physically demanding work, running equipment and working in tree service, doing whatever was needed to take care of my kids and keep moving forward.

Then my life changed after a serious hand injury involving a chainsaw. What started as a devastating injury led to surgery, months of recovery, and a long road of trying to regain my strength. I fought through therapy and pushed myself to get back to the person I was before.

Not long after, I began dealing with severe pain, swelling, and weakness throughout my body. After many questions and appointments, I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease that has affected my ability to work and do the things that once came easily.

The hardest part has been going from being the person who worked every day to suddenly needing help. I lost my job because my body could no longer keep up with the physical demands. I am currently working through the process of seeking disability assistance, but those decisions take time, and bills and everyday needs do not wait.

I am a father, and my biggest concern is continuing to be there for my children and making sure they have what they need. Asking for help is not easy for me. I have always been the person who wanted to help others, not the person asking for help.

Any support, no matter the amount, would help me get through this difficult period — whether it’s helping with basic living expenses, medical needs, transportation, or simply giving me time to focus on my health and figuring out my next steps.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much. I appreciate anyone who takes the time to read this and understand what I’m going through.

Thank you for giving me hope during one of the hardest chapters of my life.



