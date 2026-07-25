Help me and my family get back on track!

I am in need of help. My partner of 13 years has been the sole-provider for me and we were doing alright.

With alot of hard work and sacrifice, We got out of debt and then decided that around my 33rd birthday

we would have our first child. I went to a government hospital which damaged me more than I thought it would, mentally and physically.

My son was born healthy and he is almost 4 now and we are drowning in debt repayments.

I will greatly appreciate any donations, which will go directly into paying off the debt so we can get back on track.

I don't believe that I will receive anything from this but I am running out of options.



