Help me and my family

My name is Dalton Eatherly, and I’m a father, small business owner, and contractor from Clarksville, Tennessee. About a year ago, I started DLE Contracting after losing my previous job and needing a way to provide for my family and my young son. Since then, I’ve worked long hours trying to build something honest and stable for the people who depend on me.





Recently, my business and personal life have been heavily impacted by online controversy surrounding past social media posts and comments. While not everyone agrees with my sense of humor or opinions, the backlash has gone far beyond criticism. False claims, harassment, and coordinated attacks against my business have severely damaged my ability to earn income and support my family.





Most disturbing of all, my family and I have received serious threats online, including threats directed toward my 2-year-old son. No disagreement or online conflict should ever lead to threats against a child or anyone’s safety. As a father, this has been emotionally devastating and has created constant stress and fear for my family.





Despite everything, I’m trying to move forward positively. Social media has unexpectedly connected me with thousands of people who support resilience, second chances, and the idea that people should not lose everything over online conflict. I want to use this opportunity to rebuild my business, protect my family, and create a more stable future.





Any support will help with:

• Basic living expenses and bills during this difficult time

• Security and legal assistance related to ongoing harassment and threats

• Rebuilding my business and creating sustainable income opportunities for my family





I’m not asking everyone to agree with me. I’m simply asking for support as a husband, father, and small business owner trying to keep his family afloat during one of the hardest periods of our lives.





Every donation, share, and kind message truly means a lot. Thank you to everyone willing to stand by us and help us move forward.





— Dalton Eatherly

DLE Contracting